JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $191,206.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

