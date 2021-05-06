JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. JUST has a market cap of $332.81 million and $285.26 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00074812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00272020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.90 or 0.01226431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00799227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.00 or 0.99764329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

