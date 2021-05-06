Julie Gruber Sells 5,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $288,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45.

On Thursday, March 18th, Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60.

GPS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 3,304,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

