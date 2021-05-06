JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 1,487,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.