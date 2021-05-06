JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $59.44.

