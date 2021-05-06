JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JPE traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,021.35 ($13.34). The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 706.40 ($9.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 989.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 931.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72.

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

