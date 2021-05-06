JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.