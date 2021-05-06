JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $140.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPC. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $132.40.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

