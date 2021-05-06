JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 21,425 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Caledonia Mining worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

CMCL stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 21.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

