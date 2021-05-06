JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $477.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

