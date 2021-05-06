JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

RBLX opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

