JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDR. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

