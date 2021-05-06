JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,946 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Everi were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

