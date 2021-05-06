JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,902 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in BayCom during the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

