JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 290.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

MCF stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $803.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.