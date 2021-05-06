JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,303 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 187.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

