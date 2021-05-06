JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

