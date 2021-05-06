Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $192.90 and last traded at $187.97, with a volume of 231600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.04.

The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $46,506,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $28,707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

