Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 121,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

