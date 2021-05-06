JJJ Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

