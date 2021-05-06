JJJ Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 39.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

