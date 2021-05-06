JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

