JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

