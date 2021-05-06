JJJ Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

