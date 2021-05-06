Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 221,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JT stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.