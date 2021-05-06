Jeremy Suddards Sells 11,650 Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) insider Jeremy Suddards sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total value of £78,521 ($102,588.19).

LON:APTD traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 664 ($8.68). The stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 687.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aptitude Software Group plc has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 735.45 ($9.61).

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.