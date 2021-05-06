Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.