Jefferies Financial Group Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $520.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GWW. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $460.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $460.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

