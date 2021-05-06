Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 272.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 209,506 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.