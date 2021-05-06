Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.