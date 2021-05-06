JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 286.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $366,305,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $9,850,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.