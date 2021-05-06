Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Shares of VRSK opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.