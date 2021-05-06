Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 329 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.48 and its 200 day moving average is $241.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

