Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 41,190 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 213.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,639 shares of company stock valued at $23,148,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Shares of VMW opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $143.84. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

