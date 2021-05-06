Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 43.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $259.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

