Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.82 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

