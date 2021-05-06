Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 18,118 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.05.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $191.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

