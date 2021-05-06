James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.50, but opened at $34.12. James River Group shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 25,139 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

