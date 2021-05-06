Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. Sells 9,167 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PKBK opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
