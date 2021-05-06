Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. Sells 9,167 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 285,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

