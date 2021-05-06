Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 234.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $13,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,964. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,374. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

