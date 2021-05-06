J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

