J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $130.04.

