J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in HP by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $6,810,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

