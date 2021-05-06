J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 190.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,044,304. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

