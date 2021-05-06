J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

