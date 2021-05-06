J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

GTO opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

