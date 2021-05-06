IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.68

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.68 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 2,469 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.81 million and a PE ratio of 47.75.

In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne purchased 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

