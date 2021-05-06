Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.20

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 2000418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

IVN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -378.40.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

