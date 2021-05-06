Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $21.85

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.74. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a P/E ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.