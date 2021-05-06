ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

